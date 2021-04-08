OBITUARY: James Edward “Ed” House

James Edward “Ed” House, Sr., age 81, of Franklin, TN departed this life on April 4, 2021.

Ed was a devoted husband and father, and incredibly loving family member to many loved ones. He will also be remembered as a caring friend to many neighbors, community and his church at Walker Memorial. Ed and his loving wife, Charlotte were married for 55 years, after meeting at the Franklin Theater. They loved their walks together downtown Franklin and greeting their neighbors and friends with smiles. Ed and Charlotte are still together and there is no doubt in our minds, in Heaven, at peace and in God’s arms.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen Floyd and Frances Hay House, brother, John House, and sister, Charlene Coomer.

Survivors include his devoted son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Jenny House. Sister, Margaret Ann Murrell and Mary Spears, several nieces and nephews, and their four-legged companions, Cody and Bailey.

Graveside Services for Ed and his wife, Charlotte will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 2:00pm in the Williamson Memorial Gardens, with Jim Taylor officiating.

A graveside visitation will take place prior to the service, 12:00pm – 2:00pm.

Pallbearers are Bruce Osburn, Charles “Bubba” Alexander, Terry Hood, Tim Hood, Todd Horton, Glenn Johnson, Greg Baltimore, Clay Mackey, Scott Mainord, Anthony Sedlak, Rodney Ballington, and Joe Hill.

Honorary Pallbearers are all members of the Franklin Fire Department, Williamson County Rescue Squad, and Spring Hill Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Walker Memorial Baptist Church or the Williamson County Rescue Squad.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289

williamsonmemorial.com