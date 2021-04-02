Nolensville Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Brentwood

On Monday, March 29, 2021, at 6:41 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Sunset Road near the intersection of Copperstone Drive.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Aimee Pistulka of Nolensville, TN, was driving West on Sunset Road near Copperstone Drive on a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650.Her daughter, a minor, was a passenger on the motorcycle.
While attempting to negotiate a curve, Mrs. Pistulka lost control of the Kawasaki and left the roadway, throwing both her and her daughter off the motorcycle.Despite aid being rendered by citizens, Brentwood Police Officers, and Williamson County EMS personnel, Mrs. Pistulka did not survive the crash and was pronounced deceased at Vanderbilt Medical Center.Her daughter suffered non-critical injuries and was also transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
The accident remains under investigation by the Brentwood Police Department’s DirectedEnforcement Team.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 5th 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday, April 6th 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 6th 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Holy Family Catholic Church (9100 Crockett Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027).
