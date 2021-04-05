Roof Collapses in Brentwood House Fire

Brentwood Fire & Rescue battled a heavily involved residential fire on Friday on Boxthorn Drive.

Heavy smoke was visible upon arrival, Brentwood Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook. “Crews made an aggressive interior attack, but conditions worsened rapidly and those crews were forced to exit the home and attack the fire from the outside. The roof of the structure collapsed within five minutes of arrival.”

Brentwood Fire and Rescue report that all occupants had been evacuated prior to their arrival and there were reported no injuries to firefighters or the homeowners.

