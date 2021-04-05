Roof Collapses in Brentwood House Fire

Brentwood Fire & Rescue battled a heavily involved residential fire on Friday on Boxthorn Drive.
Heavy smoke was visible upon arrival, Brentwood Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook. “Crews made an aggressive interior attack, but conditions worsened rapidly and those crews were forced to exit the home and attack the fire from the outside. The roof of the structure collapsed within five minutes of arrival.”
Brentwood Fire and Rescue report that all occupants had been evacuated prior to their arrival and there were reported no injuries to firefighters or the homeowners.
1 of 3
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.