Williamson County Property Transfers March 18

See where houses sold for March 18-24, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$535,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-c
|278 Rivermont Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$910,800.00
|Brenthaven Sec 8
|1614 S Martha Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$440,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 6
|3223 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$553,770.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4a
|1412 Trumpet Lily Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$132,950.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7053 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$538,300.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7162 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,300,000.00
|Taramore Ph 3a
|1837 Ivy Crest Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$801,000.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 1
|1029 Watkins Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$318,250.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9016 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$304,000.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9012 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$785,000.00
|Cole Lisa Prop
|6801 Do Drop In Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$970,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 14
|210 Temple Crest Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$570,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 1
|6046 Yellowstone Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,442,000.00
|Rev 1
|1708 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$410,000.00
|Port Royal Estates Sec2
|4003 Lexie Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$204,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2047 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1
|104 Hurstbourne Park Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$629,900.00
|Burkitt Village Ph4
|2266 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$635,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 1
|1109 Holly Hill Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$475,900.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-b
|359 Glendower Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$480,000.00
|Bujorian Rachelle
|7308 Walker Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$510,000.00
|Residences Of Grant Park
|123 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$303,000.00
|Ph 1 Rev 2
|1016 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$609,370.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2081 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$220,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|306 Davidson Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$4,360,000.00
|Galleria Commercial Complx
|1780 Galleria Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$477,588.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1
|6007 Turncreek Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$340,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Ph 1 Rev 2
|1018 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$475,000.00
|2775 Hillsboro Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$532,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 2
|8027 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$410,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1
|4568 Sawmill Pl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$793,250.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9132 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$572,464.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2720 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$453,500.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3
|160 London Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$505,000.00
|Green Valley Sec 4
|304 Hickory Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$435,000.00
|School Manor
|419 Figuers Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$583,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 11
|3417 Colebrook Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,525,000.00
|Hampton Reserve Sec 4
|9537 Sanctuary Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$257,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #96
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$343,900.00
|Sharpes Run Sec 2
|7409 Penngrove Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$594,882.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|4045 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$396,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M
|148 Cavalcade Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$358,680.00
|Russell Ridge
|6020 Russell Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,167,061.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6015 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,575,000.00
|Rosemont
|4411 Peytona Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$498,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|1014 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$569,990.00
|Burberry Glen Ph1
|402 Adderley Park Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$505,000.00
|Benevento East Ph4 Sec1
|3029 Gari Baldi Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Ellington Park Sec 4
|115 Beechlawn Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$634,311.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7724 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$2,335,000.00
|419 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$497,091.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2733 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$770,000.00
|1950 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$282,000.00
|7319 Spencer Mill Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$450,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph1
|2004 Case Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$767,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32
|953 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$167,500.00
|Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$429,995.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|1713 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$300,000.00
|Hidden Lake
|7349 Hidden Lake Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$487,500.00
|Redwing Meadows Sec 4
|1346 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$726,750.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9036 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$470,695.00
|Copper Ridge Ph6
|3061 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$681,020.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7026 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$565,669.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4a
|1428 Trumpet Lily Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$460,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec3b
|2058 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$722,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec6
|4129 Banner Square Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$350,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1812 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$500,000.00
|Pinkston Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$597,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph12
|209 Bent Creek Tr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$717,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec16
|148 Truman Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,396,773.00
|Traditions Sec3
|1921 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$410,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 1
|2061 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$246,000.00
|Woodside Ph1b
|2058 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$995,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 1
|1101 State Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,373,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 2
|9219 Prestmoor Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$726,360.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|628 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$4,000,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7555 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$910,000.00
|Brienz Valley Add Sec 2
|2024 Ober Brienz Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$757,500.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec2
|348 Watson View Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$380,000.00
|Grandy
|1754 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$515,000.00
|2088 Kidd Road
|2086 Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$400,000.00
|Polston Place
|7137 Donald Wilson Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$549,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 19
|1309 Pemberton Heights Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$315,000.00
|Wiesner Custom Homes
|Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$992,782.00
|Benington 2 Sec 2-b
|1124 Lusitano Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$375,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-b
|2601 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$132,950.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7154 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$386,065.00
|Copper Ridge Ph8
|3031 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$975,000.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 4
|4524 Stagecoach Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$791,003.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7178 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$255,000.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 2
|7524 Christopher St
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$434,999.00
|1856 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$325,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5148 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$689,040.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|7005 Farm Field Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$909,000.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7001 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$2,219,940.00
|Grove Ph5 Sec7
|8527 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$545,750.00
|Clover Meadows
|4004 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$80,259.00
|Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$130,000.00
|Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$564,310.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2241 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$560,000.00
|Stratford Place
|1208 Glenbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$200,219.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e
|2044 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$679,250.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9052 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$425,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 5
|3084 Liberty Hills Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$748,000.00
|245 3rd Ave N
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$335,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1000 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,015,000.00
|Smithson Prop
|8205 Tiller Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$551,800.00
|Benevento East Ph4 Sec1
|7011 San Gilberto Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$585,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 4
|1412 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$950,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 1
|2008 Waterstone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$805,000.00
|Benington Sec 1
|1405 Wolf Creek Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$850,000.00
|Breckston Park Sec 2
|901 Belden Way
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$725,000.00
|Hinds
|4515 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$473,545.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3057 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,038,581.00
|Kingsbarns
|2025 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$181,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 57
|3079 Conar St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$163,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 57
|1901 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,245,414.00
|Burning Tree Farms Sec1
|8015 Burning Tree Farms Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$9,000.00
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,250,000.00
|Water Leaf Sec1
|5033 Water Leaf Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-a
|190 Edmond Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 8
|81 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$569,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3
|7004 Brindle Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$615,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec3
|1707 Biscayne Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$607,500.00
|5651 Carters Creek Pk
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$646,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|109 Buckhead Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$995,110.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1009 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$580,000.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec1
|332 Passage Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$519,990.00
|Burberry Glen Ph2
|1700 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,200,000.00
|3968 Sulphur Springs Rd
|Columbia
|TN
|38401
|$827,325.00
|Cardel Village
|442 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$469,590.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1
|2935 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$366,000.00
|5570 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
