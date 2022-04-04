Today’s Top Stories: April 4, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 4, 2022.
Hy-Vee grocery store is working on plans to be the grocery anchor for the June Lake development in Spring Hill. As this will be the first Hy-Vee store in the area, here are five things you should know about the grocery store. Read more.
Franklin Police are trying to identify two suspects wanted in a series of shoplifting cases from the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more.
Spring Hill, TN – On April 3rd at 10:25 PM officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Scoville Lane to a reported “shots-fired” call. Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like 10 gunshots. Read more.
Mario Lopez is in Tennessee filming for a movie. In a social media post, Lopez shared, “Kicking off Day 1 on my new Holiday film here in beautiful Tennessee! Stay tuned…” Read more.
Huckleberry Brewing will open soon in Franklin. A website, with limited information, has been created for the brewery. It does give an address of 600 Frazier Drive, which is the previous location of Cool Springs Brewery which recently closed. Read more.