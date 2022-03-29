Spring Hill Officials Hear Proposal for Hy-Vee Grocery Store Development

A proposal for a Hy-Vee grocery store development to be built at the new June Lake development was discussed during the City of Spring Hill Planning Commission work session on Monday night.

The proposal stated the property is zoned Gateway Planned Zoning District and contains approximately 16.1 acres. As part of the request, the applicant requested a site concept plan review for the commercial development with multiple drive-through locations including four truck docks and 733 automobile parking stalls. The plan proposes a 162,100 SF commercial development and a 4,100 SF convenience store with fuel sales. This request is being processed under the current Unified Development Code. In addition, the applicant’s concept plan identifies liquor and alcohol sales as a standalone store to be integrated into the overall design of the commercial structure.

Hy-Vee would be the grocery anchor for the June Lake development. This is the first public meeting for the Hy-Vee group in the State of Tennessee. They are a franchisee of Wahlburger restaurants and Starbucks but didn’t state if those would be coming to the Spring Hill store.

Hy-Vee has commissioned a traffic study and is in the process of creating a plan for safety and making the store accessible to the community.

Construction has begun on the first 28 single-family homes in June LakeÆ, a 775-acre mixed-use development in Spring Hill being master-planned by Southeast Venture. Tudor Building Group closed on approximately seven acres of land for the new homes being built in the southwest corner of the development.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 328 retail stores across eight Midwestern. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 3 favorite grocery stores.