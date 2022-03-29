The Preds Come From Behind to Win as Their Playoffs Hopes Stay Alive

The Flyers (21-34-11) blew a 4-0 lead against the Predators (38-24-4) on Sunday night and lost by a score of 5-4.

JEANNOT WE LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/U9XSJGMixB — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 28, 2022

There is just about a month left in the season and each game is important for the Preds. They currently sit in 3rd place in the Central Division. Nashville holds a postseason spot right now. If the season were to end today they would play conference opponent Minnesota Wild (40-20-4) in the Western Conference playoffs.

The Predators will play 2 games this week. On Tuesday, March 29th they will face off against the Senators (23-36-6) at Bridgestone Arena at 7 PM. They will then travel to Buffalo to play the Sabres (23-33-10) on Friday, April 1st at 6 PM. All games can be seen on ESPN+.