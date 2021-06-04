June Lake Breaks Ground in Spring Hill

On Thursday, ground was officially broken at June Lake, a 775-acre mixed-use development that is slated to become the gateway to the City of Spring Hill.

“Our goal with June Lake is to create a distinct district in Spring Hill that uses convenient amenities to provide opportunities for authentic shared experiences, while also allowing for high-density commercial development along I-65,” said Don Alexander, project manager at commercial real estate firm Southeast Venture, which is managing the development. “June Lake will be a new, thriving community with both high-quality homes and businesses. This is a monumental step for Spring Hill.”

In August 2020, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) approved the revised zoning for the first phase of the project – located in the northwest corner of the property – which involves widening and realigning Buckner Lane to intersect with Thompson Station Road further east. This phase also includes developing the infrastructure necessary to support a highly anticipated commercial district, as well as the construction of 400 homes and an amenity center by Signature Homes.

“Due to our reasonable cost of living, quality housing, top-ranked schools, parks, lively festivals and events, and rich history, Spring Hill couldn’t be a more perfect place to create a community like June Lake, especially with the new interchange access being built as we speak,” said Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman. “We have no doubt that June Lake will be a wonderful addition to the city and a catalyst for smart and responsible growth as we move forward.”

June Lake is being developed concurrently with the construction of a new interchange at Interstate 65. BELL Construction was awarded that contract from TDOT earlier this year. The interchange and the connection from Buckner Lane to Lewisburg Pike, to be named June Lake Boulevard upon completion, is scheduled to open in May of 2023.

“We’re excited to begin construction on the state-of-the-art interstate interchange that will support the progress of this beautifully planned, mixed-use development in Spring Hill,” said Keith Pyle, president of BELL Construction. “Our transportation division has completed countless miles of roadways and hundreds of bridges in Tennessee. Our deep experience and local roots make us particularly proud to be part of this project and to have the opportunity to ensure that our growing Middle Tennessee communities are positioned to thrive.”

The overall entitlements for the development include over 2,900 residential units, 3.9 million square feet of Class A office space, nearly 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space and 400 hotel rooms.

Allen Borden, Deputy Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, said, “June Lake is exactly the type of welcoming and attractive development that adds to the quality of life in our great state. It has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the community and the region, and we look forward to seeing it become a reality in the years to come.”

For more about the project, visit http://www.junelaketn.com/.

About Southeast Venture:

Founded in 1981 and celebrating its 40th year, Southeast Venture is a diversified commercial real estate and design services company guided by a mission of “Building Value by Valuing Relationships.” The firm provides and coordinates the delivery of brokerage, development, architectural and interior design and property management. This unique, comprehensive approach to commercial real estate offers a cost effective and efficient way of meeting its clients’ commercial real estate needs. For more information, visit southeastventure.com, or find Southeast Venture on Twitter @SEVentureCRE.

About BELL Construction:

BELL Construction is the leading construction company in the Southeast providing general contracting, design-build, and construction management services across multiple sectors, including hospitality, office and transportation. Since its founding more than 50 years ago, BELL construction has led over 1,000 construction projects and developed a reputation for work that is both on time and on budget. Headquartered just south of Nashville in Brentwood, TN, BELL has significantly contributed to the evolution of the area’s skyline and many of its iconic landmarks. For more information, please visit www.bellconstructioncompany. com.