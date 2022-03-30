Find Out Why Mario Lopez is in Columbia

Mario Lopez is in Tennessee filming for a movie.

In a social media post, Lopez shared, “Kicking off Day 1 on my new Holiday film here in beautiful Tennessee! Stay tuned…”

The video in the post appears to be downtown Columbia in front of Vintage Winery.

Lopez shared in an earlier social media post, “Santa just delivered his first gift of the year… Stay tuned this Christmas! @LifetimeTV”

The unnamed Christmas movie will feature Lopez, local Williamson County resident- Jana Kramer, Cheri Oteri, and Courtney Lopez.

Visit Columbia also shared about the filming stating, “3..2..1.. Action! Happy to have Jana Kramer and Mario Lopez in #ColumbiaTN shooting their newest Christmas movie.”