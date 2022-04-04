Spring Hill Police Responds to Overnight ‘Shots-fired’ Call on Scoville Lane

Spring Hill, TN – On April 3rd at 10:25 PM officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Scoville Lane to a reported “shots-fired” call. Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like 10 gunshots.

While responding, officers were given the description of a suspect vehicle that left the area. Officers located that vehicle at the Twice Daily gas station on Port Royal Road. A female who was standing next to the vehicle was interviewed. During this time officers who were at a residence in the 2800 block of Scoville Lane located several spent shell handgun shell casings in the front yard of the house. The female’s address was the same address where the shell casings were located.

The female denied any involvement and claimed that she heard “fireworks” not gun-shots. The female gave consent to search her vehicle. A white powdery substance which field tested positive for cocaine was located. The female was issued a misdemeanor citation for that offense. No evidence linking the female or the vehicle to the shooting was located.

Officers at the home on Scoville Lane attempted to get persons inside of the home to come to the door but they refused. No damage to the property or evidence of any bodily injury/exigent circumstances was observed by officers there.

If anyone has information that may assist with the investigation, please submit an anonymous tip here.

