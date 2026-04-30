Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Nolensville Buttercup Festival
Saturday, May 2, 10 am – 5 pm
Nolensville Road, Nolensville
The Nolensville Buttercup Festival celebrates the ART, MUSIC, FOOD, & CREATIVITY, embodying our small-town, BIG spirit. By uniting artisans, businesses & performers, it creates a vibrant space where neighbors come together to celebrate Nolensville’s history.
Shuttle Stops: Parking and shuttle services will be available throughout the day of the festival, with convenient stops at Nolensville Town Hall, Nolensville Library, Nolensville Elementary School, and the Nolensville Historic Museum. Handicap parking will be located at Waller Chapel, and additional parking is available in the grass field at the corner of Sunset Road and Nolensville Road.
2Lantern Hikes at Owl’s Hill
Friday, May 1, 8 pm – 10 pm
Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Come along on a nighttime adventure! We’ll explore the woods at night by lantern light, listen for the sounds of nocturnal animals including owls, coyotes, crickets and frogs, and share stories about the history of Owl’s Hill.
Register here.
3Franklin Makers Market at Westhaven
Saturday, May 2, 11 am – 4 pm
Westhaven Neighborhood, Front Street, Franklin
The Franklin Makers Market is returning to the scenic Lake at Westhaven on
Saturday, May 2, 2026, promising an elevated spring shopping experience for the whole family—including the four-legged members. Running from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, this free-admission festival will feature over 100 curated artisan vendors, local food trucks, and craft cocktails.
4Spring Hill Founders Day
Saturday, May 2, 9 am – 4 pm
Rippavilla, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill
Celebrate Founders’ Day with us on May 2, 2026, and explore Spring Hill’s rich past!
Step back into the late 1800’s and early 1900’s to experience Spring Hill’s historic homes. The residences of Spring Hill will reflect not only the prosperity of the past, but also the preservation of the present.
Tickets are still available for purchase until noon on Friday, May 1st at the following locations: Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, Spring Hill Antique Mall, First Farmers & Merchants Bank (both Spring Hill locations), Carters Creek Station Antiques, Columbia Antique Marketplace, and Maury County Visitors Center. A few tickets will be available at the door.
Learn more here.
5Garden Festival and Plant Sale
Saturday, May 2, 9 am – 3:30 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
WCMGA Garden Festival and Plant Sale takes place on Saturday.
- Beautiful perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, and more
· Many plants are grown by Master Gardeners
· Garden Shed area featuring new and gently used items for your home and garden
· University of TN Plant Diagnostics information
· Vendors and Food Trucks
· Educational Speakers
· Arts and Crafts
· Children’s Area in
Please join our FREE Newsletter