Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

1 Nolensville Buttercup Festival

Saturday, May 2, 10 am – 5 pm

Nolensville Road, Nolensville

The Nolensville Buttercup Festival celebrates the ART, MUSIC, FOOD, & CREATIVITY, embodying our small-town, BIG spirit. By uniting artisans, businesses & performers, it creates a vibrant space where neighbors come together to celebrate Nolensville’s history.

Shuttle Stops: Parking and shuttle services will be available throughout the day of the festival, with convenient stops at Nolensville Town Hall, Nolensville Library, Nolensville Elementary School, and the Nolensville Historic Museum. Handicap parking will be located at Waller Chapel, and additional parking is available in the grass field at the corner of Sunset Road and Nolensville Road.