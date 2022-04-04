Virtual and In-Person Hiring Fairs for New Nashville Hospital

Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital, the highly anticipated facility set to open this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. A joint operation of Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a division of LifePoint Health, the 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital will provide personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events.

Attractive opportunities are available for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, case managers, environmental services workers and kitchen staff. Both day and night shifts are available. This is a rare opportunity to help build and shape the culture of a brand new hospital!

DATE: Tuesday, April 5, from 2 to 8 PM CST

ADDRESS FOR IN-PERSON ATTENDEES: 330 Seven Springs Way, Brentwood, Tennessee, 37027

URL FOR VIRTUAL ATTENDEES: Virtual registration link here