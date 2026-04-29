Run With Purpose at the Honor the Fallen 5K at The Grove Golf Club

The Honor the Fallen 5K is set for Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, at 9:00 AM at The Grove Golf Club (6200 Wildings Blvd, College Grove, Tennessee 37046).

Welcome to Fallen 5K | Memorial Mile & GORUCK

Presented by The Grove Reality & Benefiting Memories of Honor

Run for More Than a Medal. Run to Remember.

At the Honor the Fallen 5K, you don’t just run for a time; you carry the names and legacies of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. This is a living memorial designed to Honor, Heal, and Connect.

When you register, you aren’t just joining a race. You are joining a family. 100% of your registration fee goes directly to Memories of Honor to fund our mission-critical projects for Gold Star families and veterans.

Every Step Has a Story.

At the Honor the Fallen 5K, we don’t just run; we carry the names and legacies of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. This isn’t just a race—it’s a living memorial designed to:

HONOR: Publicly recognize our nation’s fallen heroes and ensure their names are never forgotten.

HEAL: Provide a path toward healing for surviving families and veterans through community and support.

CONNECT: Bridge the gap between the military and civilian communities, fostering a family that stands together.

What’s Included in Your Registration?

When you sign up, you’re not just getting a bib—you’re getting a mission.

Memorial Bib: Every participant receives a bib featuring the name of a fallen service member. You run for them.

Finisher Medal: A symbol of your commitment to the cause.

2026 Anniversary T: High-quality shirt to wear with pride year-round.

The Memorial Mile: A reflective walk included with every 5K registration.

The After-Party: Celebrate life and legacy with live music, BBQ, and community at The Grove.

Enjoy one of the most beautiful 5K racecourses in Middle Tennessee.

100% Pavement

Street & Golf Course Paths

Water Station About Midway Through The Course

New maps coming soon!

Drawing for two incredible prizes (scroll down to see the prizes)

EARLY PACKET PICKUP

Friday, May 1st, 4:30-6:30 PM

The Grove Club (main entrance) look for the tent.

EVENT DAY SCHEDULE

✯ 7:30 AM — Packet Pickup

✯ 8:50 AM Announcements

✯8:55 AM: Color Guard & National Anthem

✯ 9:00 AM: 5K Start (if we have any wheeled athletes, they will be allowed to start first).

✯ 10:15 AM: 5K awards

IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE CONCLUSION OF THE AWARDS:

✯ ACKNOWLEDGMENT OF SURVIVING FAMILY & VOLUNTEERS

✯ CEREMONY

✯ MEMORIAL MILE

✯ THE AFTER PARTY WITH LIVE MUSIC

PRIZES & AWARDS:

Age groups 1st & 2nd Place Male and Female: Fleet Feet Gift Cards

Overall Male & Female: $200 Gift Packs from Bass Pro Shops (including Yeti products)

Age Groups

Under 18

Ages (18 – 29)

Ages (30 – 39)

Ages (40 – 49)

Ages (50 – 64)

Over 65

Where Your Registration & Donations Go

At Memories of Honor, we believe in radical transparency. Because our presenting sponsors cover the race overhead, 100% of your registration fee directly funds these three life-changing pillars of our mission:

Boots of Honor (The Memorial)

Ensuring they are never forgotten. Your support helps maintain and transport our traveling memorial of 7,470+ individual combat boots. Each boot represents a service member lost since 9/11, adorned with their photo and story. We bring this “Sacred Ground” to the public square to ensure their names are spoken, and their sacrifices are honored by all who pass by.

Music Remembers Project

Healing through the power of song. Through our Music Remembers Project, we provide a creative sanctuary for Gold Star families and veterans. We pair families with professional songwriters to capture their hero’s legacy in a custom anthem, ensuring their story is never silenced. These stories and songs are brought to life through The Sessions, our featured program that shares these powerful tributes with the world.

The Heirloom: Through a proud partnership with Gibson Gives, families are gifted a world-class Gibson or Epiphone guitar, custom laser-engraved with their loved one’s image, name, and rank.

The Skill: To ensure the music never stops, Gibson Learn to Play also provides guitar lessons, giving families a therapeutic outlet and a lifelong skill to honor their hero through song

Project EPIC Forward

Movement is medicine. Healing doesn’t happen in isolation; it happens in community. Project EPIC Forward leads Gold Star families and veterans through endurance challenges and athletic events. We bridge the gap between military and civilian communities through shared sweat, grit, and the reminder that no one has to walk—or run—the path to healing alone.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Honor the Fallen 5K, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/