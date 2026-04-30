Saddle Up for Excitement at the 2026 Franklin Rodeo at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park

Get ready for the biggest and best Franklin Rodeo yet, taking place Thursday, May 14th – Saturday, May 16th, 2026 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park (4215 Long Ave., Franklin, TN 37064).

Enjoy exciting PRCA professional competition featuring barrel racers, bronc riders, and amazing bull riders, along with a rodeo clown, kids’ activities, specialty acts, and fun for the whole family.

VIP seating, Front Porch Seating & Cantina!

Since 1949, the Franklin Rodeo has been a staple in Middle Tennessee, welcoming more than 20,000 fans each year. 2026 will mark the 75th Franklin Rodeo, continuing one of the longest-running family traditions and one of the largest rodeos east of the Mississippi!

Doors open at 5:30 PM.

Thursday, May 14th

Friday, May 15th

Saturday, May 16th

Purchase tickets here.

While the Franklin Rodeo officially begins on May 14th, there are several community events leading up to the rodeo that you don’t want to miss!

To kick off Rodeo Week, downtown Franklin will host the Rodeo Parade on Saturday, May 9th at 12pm. The Franklin Rodeo Parade takes place rain or shine! Leading the charge are Franklin Rodeo Directors and Rotary leaders, followed by a spectacular lineup of local Rotarians, Grand Marshal, visiting cowboys and cowgirls on horseback, high-energy marching bands, spirited dancers, beautifully decorated floats, talented 4-H kids, and over 100 horses and riders. The parade also features local businesses, community groups, and the sponsors who help make this one-of-a-kind event possible. With cheering crowds, waving flags, and a whole lot of Western fun, the Franklin Rodeo Parade is a must-see tradition that keeps growing bigger and better every year!

Then, on Wednesday, May 13th, don’t miss the Down-in-the-Dirt free family kick-off party featuring High Hopes rodeo. The 2nd Annual High Hopes Rodeo is ensures that ALL children, of ALL ability levels, can enjoy the excitement of rodeo-themed games alongside their siblings and friends. The event also features bouncy bulls bursting out of the chutes, petting farm animals, pony rides, concessions, roping station, train rides, games and more! Doors open at 5:30pm.

More information about the Franklin Rodeo HERE.

For more local events, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/