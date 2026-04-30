American Idol Stars Headline the Fourth Annual Franklin Summer Bash

The fourth annual Franklin Summer Bash is returning to Franklin, TN on Saturday, August 1.

Set to take place at The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin), the event will begin at 7pm with some of your favorites from this past season of American Idol, including Philmon Lee, Lucas Leon, and Julian Kalel.

More artists will be announced at a later time.

Tickets on sale May 1 at noon.

RESERVED Seating ($39)

VIP Package ($75) – Includes the following:

Reserved seat up front!

Pre-show VIP Meet & Greet & Photo Opportunity!

Exclusive event poster signed by the performers!

ADA / Wheelchair seating is available in both sections!

Schedule:

4:30PM – Meet & Greet

6:15PM – Doors Open

7:00PM – Show Starts

What to Expect:

This event is ALL AGES!

Every person needs a ticket for entry, regardless of age

No outside food or beverage is allowed in

Full bar available

All bags are subject to search upon entry

FREE Parking on-site

Find tickets here.