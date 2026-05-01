Celebrate Mom at Tanger Outlets Nashville With Live Music, Deals, and More

This Mother’s Day, Tanger Outlets Nashville invites the community to celebrate the women who mean the most with a special event designed to make memories. On Thursday, May 7, from 6–7:30 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, save big on Mother’s Day gifts, and dine at one of the family-friendly restaurants.

The event, taking place at the Pavilion on “The Green” gathering area across from the playground, is free to attend and open to the public.

Shoppers will find the perfect Mother’s Day gifts and fresh summer looks during the biggest sale of the season, Tanger Deal Days, now through May 21, featuring up to 25% off at participating brands, including Michael Kors, J.Crew, Ralph Lauren, and more.

Tanger Outlets Nashville is located at Century Farms Community, 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, Nashville.

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