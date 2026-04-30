Score Retro Treasures at Vintage at the Factory in Franklin

Vintage at the Factory is coming back to Franklin on Saturday, May 9th, 2026, from 11 am-5 pm at Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN).

The event features 40 vendors selling vintage and handmade clothing and jewelry – everything from antique to Y2K!

There will be something for everyone, including men’s, women’s, and children’s vintage clothing.

Free parking- $5 Entry, kids 12 & under free

Coffee by @cassia.coffee

More information HERE.

For more local events like Vintage at the Factory, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/