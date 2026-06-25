Tennessee Launches Rural Health Transformation Grants

The Tennessee Department of Health recently announced the first funding opportunity under its Rural Health Transformation Program.

Click for More News

The program is designed to create long-term improvements in rural health systems and expand access to care in underserved communities. These include programs focused on chronic disease prevention, maternal and child health, rural healthcare innovation, memory care, and improving healthcare services in local communities. Each program will have specific application windows running through August 2026.

Upcoming RHTP competitive grant opportunities include:

– Healthcare Resiliency Program (HRP): Maternal Child Health

May 29 to June 29, 2026

– Chronic Disease Prevention

June 5 to July 6, 2026

– HRP: Service Line and Co-Location

June 12 to July 13, 2026

– Memory Care Assessment Network (MCAN)

June 19 to July 20, 2026

– Health Tech Innovation

June 26 to July 27, 2026

– HRP: Make Rural Tennessee Healthy Again (MaRTHA)

July 3 to Aug. 3, 2026

– County Health Council CARE Grants

July 10 to Aug. 10, 2026

“Tennessee’s RHTP grants represent a strategic investment in the health of our rural communities,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. John Dunn said. “By expanding access to specialized care and supporting local providers, we are working to improve health outcomes and create sustainable solutions across the state.”

The RHTP grant application portal, along with funding information and submission instructions, can be found RHTP homepage and in its Opportunities content section.

The Tennessee Department of Health says the state received nearly $207 million in federal funding through the Rural Health Transformation Program. The money will be used over several years to improve healthcare access, quality, and outcomes in rural areas.