The Factory at Franklin Opens Museum Celebrating Its Industrial Past

The Factory at Franklin has unveiled the first phase of its new Factory Museum, located in Building 8. As part of an ongoing effort to bring the campus’s history to life, this inaugural display focuses on The Factory’s industrial past and was inspired by the collection of stoves that Calvin and Marilyn LeHew curated while they owned and renovated The Factory in the 1990s.

Nestled in between Third Coast Clay, Fork of the South, and Ground Floor Yoga, visitors can see stoves and furnaces that were made in the very halls they walk through every day. This collection of Factory products has grown since Holladay Properties purchased The Factory in 2021, now boasting a Magic Chef range that was manufactured in the 1950s, as well as a rare Dortch Stove Works parlor furnace that shows off the high level of artistry and craftsmanship that made the company a success in the early to midcentury.

A highlight for the museum comes directly from members of the Dortch family, who loaned a unique Dortch Pan-American gas range to the exhibit, where it is on display under a reproduction of an original ad for the same stove. These popular models also give their name to the handmade stools that serve guests in The Factory’s Grand Hall and at The Skylight Bar.

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In total, nine stoves and furnaces will be displayed in Building 8 alongside historic photos and ads, as well as interpretive displays that detail the stories and impact of The Factory’s four industrial manufacturers. Guests can learn about the arrival of The Factory under Allen Manufacturing Company, its astonishing success with Dortch Stove Works, its brief stint in the national spotlight with Magic Chef Inc., and its long-lasting, community-building relationship with Jamison Bedding Company.

In the future, the museum will expand to include interactive opportunities and exhibits on The Factory’s adaptive reuse journey with Calvin and Marilyn LeHew, as well as its new life and dreams for the future thanks to Holladay Properties, the current owners. The first steps toward this second phase were completed in the winter of 2025, when The Factory’s iconic chandelier found its new home above these historic artifacts. Once accepted as a rent payment by Calvin LeHew in the early 2000s, this custom lighting fixture now shines its light on reminders of The Factory’s industrial past and introduces the story of its new life as a center for community, friendship, and creativity.

To learn more, guests can watch the museum come to life in Building 8, stop by the Visitor Center in Building 11, or join a Factory tour led by the staff historian, taking place on Wednesdays and Fridays through October.