Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1The Red Wheel at The Factory
Friday, June 26, 7:30 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
The Red Wheel series at the Turner Theatre at The Factory in Franklin features songwriters and the stories behind their songs. This week, it will feature Adam Craig, a recording artist and songwriter who has charted singles of his own, including “Buzz” and “Think of Me,” and who writes for others in Nashville. Grammy Award-winning songwriter Matt Rogers has topped the charts with artists like Brett Eldredge, Randy Houser, and Jimmie Allen. His song “‘Til You Can’t” for Cody Johnson earned him the Grammy for Country Song of the Year and the CMA Single of the Year. Since moving to Nashville in 2006, Rogers has built a catalog recorded by Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker, and dozens more. Jordan Walker brings a fresh perspective to storytelling with cuts across the country format.
Find tickets here.
2Movies in the Park
Friday, June 26, 8 pm
Bicentennial Park, 400 5th Avenue N, Franklin
City of Franklin is hosting Movies in the Park this Friday with a showing of Minecraft. The free event will have the option to purchase items from Tikis Shaved Ice food truck.
3Outdoor Movie in the Park Spring Hill
Friday, June 26, 8 pm
Evans Park, 575 Maury Hill Street, Spring Hill
The City of Spring Hill Parks and Recreation is hosting free movies in the park with a showing of Cars. The Spring Hill Lions Club will offer concessions for purchase.
42026 Brentfest at Crockett Park
Saturday, June 27, 6 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
Brentfest takes place on Saturday. The free event kicks off at 5 pm, with food trucks and the kids’ zone opening at 5 pm. The firetruck spray zone opens for kids at 6 pm. Dueling pianos begin at 6 pm, followed by Rubik’s Groove at 7 pm.
5Livestream of Alan Jackson’s Nissan Stadium Concert
Saturday, June 27, 5 pm
Broadway, Nashville
If you were unable to get tickets to Alan Jackson’s finale concert at Nissan Stadium, you are in luck. On Broadway, there will be a free livestream of Alan Jackson’s concert, which fans can watch as it takes place at Nissan Stadium.
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