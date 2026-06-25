Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 The Red Wheel at The Factory

Friday, June 26, 7:30 pm

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

The Red Wheel series at the Turner Theatre at The Factory in Franklin features songwriters and the stories behind their songs. This week, it will feature Adam Craig, a recording artist and songwriter who has charted singles of his own, including “Buzz” and “Think of Me,” and who writes for others in Nashville. Grammy Award-winning songwriter Matt Rogers has topped the charts with artists like Brett Eldredge, Randy Houser, and Jimmie Allen. His song “‘Til You Can’t” for Cody Johnson earned him the Grammy for Country Song of the Year and the CMA Single of the Year. Since moving to Nashville in 2006, Rogers has built a catalog recorded by Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker, and dozens more. Jordan Walker brings a fresh perspective to storytelling with cuts across the country format.

Find tickets here.