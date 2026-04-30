Hiraben Bhadwandas Patel, age 89, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home.

Funeral services are provided by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia.

609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia.