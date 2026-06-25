MTSU’s Blue Raider Blitz Returns in July

Middle Tennessee Athletics is bringing the sixth annual Blue Raider Blitz to communities across the Midstate this July. Coaches, staff, student-athletes, and special guests will make five stops over four days — July 24 and July 28–30 — for a mix of lunches, happy hours, and community outreach events building excitement for the 2026 football season. Click for More Events

Representatives from the MTSU Ticket Office and the Blue Raider Athletic Association (BRAA) will be on hand at each stop to assist with 2026 football season ticket purchases. Fans will also have the chance to win ticket packages, Blue Raider merchandise, and other promotional prizes throughout the tour.

Tullahoma Stop Takes a Different Approach on July 24

Unlike the other four stops, the Tullahoma leg skips the traditional luncheon or happy hour format. Instead, MTSU Football coaches, student-athletes, and staff will travel through the community to personally thank local businesses and Blue Raider supporters for being #BLUEnited. The tour will include a featured stop at the headquarters of Ascend Federal Credit Union. Tullahoma-area businesses are encouraged to RSVP here to be added to the Blitz route and receive a special #BLUEnited gift bag.

Nashville Happy Hour at Fat Bottom Brewing on July 28

The Nashville stop takes place Tuesday, July 28, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at The Reserve at Fat Bottom Brewing Co., located at 840 44th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37209. Football student-athletes will serve as panelists discussing college football and the upcoming 2026 season. Refreshments will be available for those in attendance.

Shelbyville Happy Hour on July 29

On Wednesday, July 29, the Blitz heads to Shelbyville for a 5:30–7:30 p.m. event at The Celebration – The Blue Ribbon Circle Club, 1110 N Evans St, Shelbyville, TN 37160. Refreshments will be provided courtesy of Rowdy Ranch Catering.

Smyrna Rotary Lunch on July 30

The first of two stops on Thursday, July 30 is a Rotary luncheon in Smyrna from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 315 South Lowry Street, Smyrna, TN 37167. MTSU Athletics will treat the first 100 fans to a complimentary lunch. After the first 100 meals are served, additional fans can purchase a meal ticket on-site to enjoy the Towne Center’s buffet. Special thanks goes to the Rotary Club of Smyrna for hosting this stop.

Blue Raider Blitz Wraps Up in Murfreesboro at Cedar Glade Brews

The tour closes Thursday evening, July 30, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Cedar Glade Brews, 906 Ridgely Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. The final stop is the biggest celebration of the week, featuring live music from Los Swamp and a trivia game. A local food truck will be on-site with food available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to support Cedar Glade Brews by purchasing a beverage during the event. Local businesses can RSVP here to receive a complimentary #BLUEnited gift bag.

Source: MTSU Blue Raiders