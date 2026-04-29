Don’t Miss the Williamson County Master Gardeners’ Spring Garden Festival and Plant Sale

The Williamson County Master Gardeners Association’s (WCMGA) Spring Garden Festival and Plant Sale is set for Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 9:00 am – 3:30 pm at The grounds of Williamson County Ag Expo Park – West Side, (4215 Long Lane, Franklin, Tennessee 37064) Rain or Shine.

What:

Beautiful perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, and more

Many plants grown by Master Gardeners

Garden Shed area featuring new and gently used items for your home and garden

UT Plant Diagnostics information

Vendors and Food Trucks

Educational Speakers

Arts and Crafts

Children’s Area including storytelling, face painting, and other educational activities and fun things to do

Much more!

FREE ADMISSION!!

Come join this annual fundraiser for Williamson County Master Gardeners Association (WCMGA), a 501(c)(3) organization. The mission of the WCMGA is to provide research-based horticultural education, while promoting environmental stewardship, via community volunteerism delivered by a dedicated and skilled volunteer network. The WCMGA is part of the UT/TSU Williamson County Extension Office. For more information about WCMGA and our projects, please visit our website at wcmga.net.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the WCMGA Spring Garden Festival and Plant Sale, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/