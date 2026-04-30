WCS Schools to Serve as Voting Centers

Seventeen Williamson County schools will serve as voting centers for the 2026 county primary election on Tuesday, May 5.

School will be in session that day, but WCS Safety and Security Director Michael Fletcher says the district has a plan in place to limit distractions.

“We work closely with the Williamson County Election Commission and our School Resource Officers to make sure each campus is safe and secure,” said Fletcher. “The specific voting locations at each school are maintained by the election commission and kept separate from our students so that we can minimize any interruptions to the school day.”

The following campuses will serve as voting centers on May 5:

Arrington Elementary

Bethesda Elementary

Brentwood High

Clovercroft Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Edmondson Elementary

Grassland Middle

Heritage Elementary

Hillsboro School

Hunters Bend Elementary

Legacy Middle

Pearre Creek Elementary

Spring Station Middle

Sunset Elementary

Thompson’s Station Middle

Trinity Elementary

Westwood Elementary

For questions regarding the specific logistics at your campus, please contact the school’s front office.

Source: WCS

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