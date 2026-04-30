WCS Schools to Serve as Voting Centers

Seventeen Williamson County schools will serve as voting centers for the 2026 county primary election on Tuesday, May 5.
School will be in session that day, but WCS Safety and Security Director Michael Fletcher says the district has a plan in place to limit distractions.
“We work closely with the Williamson County Election Commission and our School Resource Officers to make sure each campus is safe and secure,” said Fletcher. “The specific voting locations at each school are maintained by the election commission and kept separate from our students so that we can minimize any interruptions to the school day.”
The following campuses will serve as voting centers on May 5:
- Arrington Elementary
- Bethesda Elementary
- Brentwood High
- Clovercroft Elementary
- Creekside Elementary
- Edmondson Elementary
- Grassland Middle
- Heritage Elementary
- Hillsboro School
- Hunters Bend Elementary
- Legacy Middle
- Pearre Creek Elementary
- Spring Station Middle
- Sunset Elementary
- Thompson’s Station Middle
- Trinity Elementary
- Westwood Elementary
For questions regarding the specific logistics at your campus, please contact the school’s front office.
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