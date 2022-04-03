New Brewing Company to Open in Franklin

Huckleberry Brewing will open soon in Franklin.

A website, with limited information, has been created for the brewery.

It does give an address of 600 Frazier Drive, which is the previous location of Cool Springs Brewery which recently closed.

On social media, the brewery is showing photos of burgers stating, “Burger Preview! Let us introduce you to the Smashville Hot Burger, Brewery Burger and our Patty Melt. Full menu coming soon!”

They also showed a photo of the brewing tanks stating, “Almost ready to brew, tanks are polished and shining like new!”

At this time, we don’t have an opening date but they did share on social media on Friday, April 1 that opening details were coming soon.

