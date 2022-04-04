5 Things to Know About Hy-Vee Grocery Store

Hy-Vee grocery store is working on plans to be the grocery anchor for the June Lake development in Spring Hill. As this will be the first Hy-Vee store in the area, here are five things you should know about the grocery store.
1You Can Get Your Caffeine Boost Here
While details of the store are still being revealed, they do have a partnership with two popular coffee brands – Starbucks and Caribou Coffee. If the buildout is similar to other locations, you can expect one of those brands to be at this location.
2Grab Your Grub to Take Home
Not only can you buy groceries but if you want to grab a quick bite to eat at home, they offer an array of food prepared in the store from Wahlburgers, sushi, sandwiches, and much more.
3The Name Hy-Vee is a Combination of its Founders
In 1930, Charles Hyde and David Vredenburg opened a small general store in Beaconsfield, Iowa. That store grew to become Hy-Vee — a company known for superior customer service and a wide selection of quality products and a combination of both of the founder’s last names.
4Dedicated to Health, They Offer Virtual Events with a Dietician
The company announced that for the month of April, they will offer virtual events focused on health with their dieticians. They will navigate the aisles showing foods that are diabetic friendly, and offer freezer prep workshops and for those close to a store, they offer in-store A1C screenings this month.
5Update Your Wardrobe While Grocery Shopping
Inside most of its stores, Hy-Vee offers DSW shoes and retailer Joe Fresh. If you are unable to find your size, you can scan a QR code that takes you directly to the store’s website to shop for others sizes and styles.