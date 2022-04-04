Morning Source – Kelsie Wiegman

Morning Source
Guest: Kelsie Wiegman
Originally Aired: March 31, 2022
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kelsie Wiegman.
Brentwood resident, Wiegman is headed to Ireland to represent Tennessee in the World Irish Dance Competition. Take a listen as she tells us more about how she will compete in this competition and what it takes to be a competitive dancer.
