Today’s Top Stories: April 1, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 31, 2021.
1Local Cities Make Niche’s 2021 List of Best Places to Live in Tennessee
Niche released its 2021 list of “Best Places to Live in Tennessee.” See how Williamson County cities ranked. Read More.
Age: 40
Columbia, Tennessee
2Impaired Columbia Man Facing Multiple Charges After Hit & Run Crash
An impaired driver who fled from a dinnertime crash on Tuesday is facing several charges, including DUI, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, Drug Possession, Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, and Failure to Report a Crash. Read More.
3Buff City Soap to Open in Franklin
Buff City Soap, a natural soap and skincare company, will open in Franklin. Read More.
4Traditional Southern Easter Dinner Recipes
We have gathered some of the best traditional Easter dinner recipes from the Southern culinary repertoire of the internet for you to try this year. Read More.
5Faulty HVAC Unit Believed to be Cause of Stream Valley House Fire
The Franklin Fire Department extinguished a house fire Wednesday afternoon in the Stream Valley subdivision. Read More.