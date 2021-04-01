Today’s Top Stories: April 1, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 31, 2021.

harvey park in spring hill
Harvey Park, Photo: Spring Hill TN Parks & Recreation Facebook

1Local Cities Make Niche’s 2021 List of Best Places to Live in Tennessee

Niche released its 2021 list of “Best Places to Live in Tennessee.” See how Williamson County cities ranked. Read More.

donald allan brewster
Donald A. Brewster, Jr.
Age: 40
Columbia, Tennessee

2Impaired Columbia Man Facing Multiple Charges After Hit & Run Crash

An impaired driver who fled from a dinnertime crash on Tuesday is facing several charges, including DUI, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, Drug Possession, Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, and Failure to Report a Crash. Read More.

Buff City Soap
photo from Buff City Soap Facebook

3Buff City Soap to Open in Franklin

Buff City Soap, a natural soap and skincare company, will open in Franklin. Read More.

easter recipes lamb shank

4Traditional Southern Easter Dinner Recipes

We have gathered some of the best traditional Easter dinner recipes from the Southern culinary repertoire of the internet for you to try this year. Read More.

The Franklin Fire Department extinguished a house fire this afternoon in the Stream Valley subdivision

5Faulty HVAC Unit Believed to be Cause of Stream Valley House Fire

The Franklin Fire Department extinguished a house fire Wednesday afternoon in the Stream Valley subdivision. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
