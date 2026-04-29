Make Mom’s Day Bloom at the Mother’s Day Bouquet Bar at Young Harvest Farm

On 2:00pm – 4:00pm, Young Harvest Farm (2955 Beulah Church Road, Arrington, TN 37014) will host a Mother’s Day Bouquet Bar Experience — a slow, beautiful afternoon to celebrate you (or the women you love).

You’ll:

Build your own hand-tied bouquet from freshly picked flowers

Learn simple arranging techniques you’ll actually use at home

Snack on charcuterie + sip champagne

Spend 2 hours doing something creative + calming

No experience needed — just come as you are

Limited spots available.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Mother’s Day Bouquet Bar, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/