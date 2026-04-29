Home Events Make Mom’s Day Bloom at the Mother’s Day Bouquet Bar at Young...

Make Mom’s Day Bloom at the Mother’s Day Bouquet Bar at Young Harvest Farm

By
Jen Haley
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Mothers-Day-Bouquet-Bar
Photo from https://www.youngharvestfarm.com

On – Young Harvest Farm (2955 Beulah Church Road, Arrington, TN 37014) will host a Mother’s Day Bouquet Bar Experience — a slow, beautiful afternoon to celebrate you (or the women you love).

You’ll:
Build your own hand-tied bouquet from freshly picked flowers
Learn simple arranging techniques you’ll actually use at home
Snack on charcuterie + sip champagne
Spend 2 hours doing something creative + calming
No experience needed — just come as you are

Limited spots available.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Mother’s Day Bouquet Bar, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/

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