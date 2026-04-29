Make Mom’s Day Bloom at the Mother’s Day Bouquet Bar at Young Harvest Farm

On – Young Harvest Farm (2955 Beulah Church Road, Arrington, TN 37014) will host a Mother’s Day Bouquet Bar Experience — a slow, beautiful afternoon to celebrate you (or the women you love).
You’ll:
Build your own hand-tied bouquet from freshly picked flowers
Learn simple arranging techniques you’ll actually use at home
Snack on charcuterie + sip champagne
Spend 2 hours doing something creative + calming
No experience needed — just come as you are
Limited spots available.
More information HERE.
For more local events like the Mother’s Day Bouquet Bar, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/
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