Impaired Columbia Man Facing Multiple Charges After Hit & Run Crash

An impaired driver who fled from a dinnertime crash on Tuesday is facing several charges, including DUI, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, Drug Possession, Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, and Failure to Report a Crash.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Officers were summoned to a hit & run crash on I-65 in Cool Springs. Officers located the fleeing driver, 40-year-old Donald Brewster, of Columbia, driving into a nearby parking lot after he exited the Interstate. His vehicle had heavy damage, including two flat tires. Officers determined that Brewster was impaired and arrested him. The driver of the car he slammed into from behind was shaken, but not noticeably injured.

Due in court on June 22, Donald Brewster is free on the $5,500 bond set by the Magistrate.