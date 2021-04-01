Faulty HVAC Unit Believed to be Cause of Stream Valley House Fire

Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department extinguished a house fire this afternoon in the Stream Valley subdivision.

They were dispatched around 1:45 PM to the two-story residence on Streamside Ln.

The homeowner smelled smoke and upon investigation discovered heavy smoke in the attic. She evacuated and called 911.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the fire started in the attic and is believed to have been caused by a faulty HVAC unit.

Firefighters contained the fire to the attic. King estimated damage at $5,000. No one was injured.