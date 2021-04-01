Williamson County Emergency Management Launches Flood Resource Page

Williamson County Emergency Management has launched a flood resource page for those impacted by the March 27th and 28th floods.

The page provides consolidated information regarding debris management, damage reporting, and links to local volunteer organizations: http://www. williamsonready.org/372/March- 27-28

Should more resources become available to the Williamson County community, this page will be updated with that information.

You can find Williamson County Emergency Management on Twitter – @WCTNEMA or on Facebook for further information.