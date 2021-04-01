Hard Freeze Warning Issued For Thursday Night

By
Andrea Hinds
-
temps on thursday night april 1
photo: NWS

We wish we could tell you the cold temps this morning were an April Fool’s joke; unfortunately, that’s not the case.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning from 10pm Thursday until 9am Friday. Temperatures as low as 24 are expected all across Middle Tennessee.

The frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Be Prepared for the Hard Freeze:

Live Weather Radar

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Previous articleOBITUARY: Larry Floyd Dugan
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here