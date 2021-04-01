Hard Freeze Warning Issued For Thursday Night

We wish we could tell you the cold temps this morning were an April Fool’s joke; unfortunately, that’s not the case.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning from 10pm Thursday until 9am Friday. Temperatures as low as 24 are expected all across Middle Tennessee.

The frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Be Prepared for the Hard Freeze:

Live Weather Radar