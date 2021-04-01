One Million People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Tennessee

Tennessee has reached a vaccination landmark of one million Tennesseans being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Approximately 22 percent have received at least one dose.

‘’We celebrate this milestone and expect to see this number increase as vaccine is more widely available,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “The hard work and dedication of our local health departments and statewide vaccine partners have helped us reach this significant moment in our fight against COVID-19.”

Continued Focus on Equity and Underserved Populations



Tennessee is committed to ensure equity in its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. TDH has been working with community partners, faith leaders, and health care advocates to help empower and inform underserved populations across the state. Over half of Tennesseans over the age of 60 have received their first dose, and nearly two-thirds of those over age 70 have received their first dose. Meanwhile, over the past month, Tennessee’s Hispanic population receiving at least one dose has increased from 3.9 percent to 12.9 percent and Tennessee’s Black population receiving at least one dose has increased from 5 percent to 15 percent.

“We are encouraged that Tennessee is increasing uptake particularly among our elderly, minority and underserved populations,” said Piercey. “At this point in the vaccine roll out, we are committed to access for everyone if they choose to receive a vaccine in a health department, a pharmacy, or a provider’s office.”

Highest County Vaccine Administration



The following counties have the highest vaccine administration per 100,000 population in Tennessee. Three of these counties, Unicoi, Hancock, and Madison, are among Tennessee’s 35 counties with highest Social Vulnerability Index values, indicating they may struggle to recover from adversity. These 35 counties are provided additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines, beyond their population-based allocation, so those counties could move through the State’s eligibility phases more quickly and protect their high-risk communities.

Highest Doses/100K Population

Unicoi 33,186

Trousdale 32,706

Hancock 32,122

Moore 27,194

Madison 26,312

Marshall 25,548

Monroe 25,179

Henry 24,959

Sullivan 24,611

Pickett 24,590

Schedule Your Vaccination Appointment

Find vaccination providers in your area by visiting VaccineFinder.org. Tennessee county health departments across the state currently have appointments available for COVID-19 vaccination. Book an appointment with your county health department at COVID19.tn.gov. Those who need help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment with their local health department may call the TDH vaccine support line at 866-442-5301. Transportation resources are available when appointments are booked online or via phone.

TDH reminds all Tennesseans to remain vigilant to prevent the additional spread of COVID-19. In addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/heal th/documents/cedep/novel-coron avirus/COVID-19_Vaccination_ Plan.pdf. Find answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination at https://covid19.tn.gov/data/fa qs/.

