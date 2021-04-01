Buff City Soap to Open in Franklin

Buff City Soap, a natural soap and skincare company, will open in Franklin.

Via Facebook, they shared, “Get ready Franklin, your new favorite soap & skincare store is coming to town!”

The new location of Buff City Soap will be at 4091 Mallory Lane. Projected open date is May 2021.

In each store, they offer 30 customizable soaps, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and laundry soap.

Other middle TN Buff City Soap locations include: Columbia (112 W 7th St), Dickson (124 South Main St), Murfreesboro (2113 Memorial Blvd & 2615 Medical Plaza Parkway, Suite 1500), Hermitage (3889 Lebanon Pike), Hendersonville (203 Anderson Lake),

Buff City Soap was founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018. The brand’s stores house a manufacturing and retail business under one roof, where customers customize soaps and see employees handcraft the products in-store.

For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.