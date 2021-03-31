Local Cities Make Niche’s 2021 List of Best Places to Live in Tennessee

harvey park in spring hill
Harvey Park, Photo: Spring Hill TN Parks & Recreation Facebook

Niche released its 2021 list of “Best Places to Live in Tennessee.”

The methodology for this list takes into account several key factors including: quality of schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

How Did Williamson County Cities & Towns Rank?

Many Williamson County communities ranked within the top #15. Here’s how the local towns and cities ranked:

Brentwood – #3
Franklin – #5
Nolensville – #6
Thompson’s Station – #15
Spring Hill – #39
Fairview – #57
Columbia – #128

#1 Place to Live in Tennessee

Coming in at number one is Elliston Place in Nashville with an overall grade of A+. Niche said this about the Nashville neighborhood, “Elliston Place is a neighborhood in Nashville, Tennessee with a population of 2,016. Elliston Place is in Davidson County and is one of the best places to live in Tennessee. Living in Elliston Place offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Elliston Place there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Elliston Place and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Elliston Place are above average.”

Below, is Niche’s top 15 cities. See the complete list here.

  1. Elliston Place (neighborhood in Nashville)
  2. Hope Gardens (neighborhood in Nashville)
  3. Brentwood
  4. Farragut (suburb of Knoxville)
  5. Franklin
  6. Nolensville
  7. Music Row (neighborhood in Nashville)
  8. Scarritt Peabody (neighborhood in Nashville)
  9. Germantown (suburb of Memphis)
  10. Sulpher Dell (neighborhood in Nashville)
  11. The Gulch (neighborhood in Nashville)
  12. West Church (neighborhood in Nashville)
  13. Germantown (neighborhood in Nashville)
  14. Lafayette (neighborhood in Nashville)
  15. Thompson’s Station

