Titans Part Ways With Veteran Safety Jamal Adams

NASHVILLE – The Titans are parting ways with veteran safety Jamal Adams.

Adams, placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list over the weekend, is officially being released by the team.

Signed by the team over the summer after playing previously with the Jets and Seahawks, Adams ended up playing in three games for the Titans in 2023.

Adams, who missed practice time with a hip injury, was credited with four tackles in his three games played.

The Titans return to action on Sunday at the Buffalo Bills.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email