These Stores will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2024

After your turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day, you may want to shop until you drop but these stores will be closed.

Since 2020, more and more retailers are choosing to close on Thanksgiving Day, opening on Black Friday.

Academy Sports

Bath & Body Works

Belk

Best Buy

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

Home Depot

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Michaels

Nordstorm

Old Navy

REI

Target

ULTA

Walmart

Walgreens

Whole Foods

Local Malls Closed

CoolSprings Galleria

Tanger Outlets Nashville

The Mall at Green Hills

Opry Mills

