These Stores will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2024

Donna Vissman
After your turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day, you may want to shop until you drop but these stores will be closed.

Since 2020, more and more retailers are choosing to close on Thanksgiving Day, opening on Black Friday.

  • Academy Sports
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Belk
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Foot Locker
  • Home Depot
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Michaels
  • Nordstorm
  • Old Navy
  • REI
  • Target
  • ULTA
  • Walmart
  • Walgreens
  • Whole Foods

Local Malls Closed

  • CoolSprings Galleria
  • Tanger Outlets Nashville
  • The Mall at Green Hills
  • Opry Mills

