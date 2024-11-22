Photo of the Day: November 22, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nashville’s Music City Multi Con took place November 8-10, 2024, at the Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The event spanned an impressive 79,000 square feet and featured everything from classic arcade games and pinball machines to the latest video game consoles—all under one roof. Highlights of the event included appearances by WWE Hall of Fame legends Jake “the Snake” Roberts, Monty Kip Sopp (aka Billy Gunn), and Brutus “the Barber” Beefcake, cosplay competition, tabletop tournaments and a diverse range of games, toys, themed merchandise, and food vendors.

