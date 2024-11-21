Franklin Police Department Swears in New Officers

The Franklin Police Department is proud to welcome three new police officers to the force.

Officers Arthur Adams, Daniel Hoover, and Travis Whitehall were sworn in by Police Chief Deb Faulkner during a ceremony at police headquarters Thursday afternoon. Their friends and family were in attendance, along with many members of the Franklin Police Department.

Adams is a native Tennessean. He previously worked in law enforcement at the Giles County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrenceburg Police Department.

Hoover is originally from Murfreesboro. For the last three years, he was a police officer with the Columbia Police Department. Prior to that, he was employed as a probation officer for the state of Tennessee.

Whitehall is originally from Hoover, Alabama. He served in the United States Army up until this year.

For more information on job opportunities with the Franklin Police Department, please visit www.franklintn.gov/joinfpd

