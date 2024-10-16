Tennessee Tech to Visit Williamson County With “Tech to You”

Tennessee Tech University will bring a taste of its Cookeville campus to Williamson County with “Tech to You,” held on Tuesday, October 22 at 6 p.m. in The Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall.

The free event offers prospective students an opportunity to meet with admissions counselors and representatives from various academic majors and departments while enjoying an evening of great food, giveaways and on-the-spot scholarship offers.

Students and their families can also learn more about Tech’s guaranteed on-campus housing for first-time freshmen, as well as key application and scholarship deadlines.

“Tech to You is the perfect opportunity for us to reach Williamson County students and families right where they live,” said Tech’s Director of Admissions Frank Tittle. “Our admissions counselors and university recruitment team are excited to meet prospective students, answer their questions and share how our nationally ranked university can prepare them for their bold future. Plus, we’ll be awarding scholarships, giving away Tech swag and equipping students with all the information they need to make the most of their college experience.”

The event comes as Tech’s application for fall 2025 admission is now open, with the priority scholarship deadline set for December 15. Students can learn more and apply for admission at www.tntech.edu/apply.

Tech is ranked as a “Best National University” by U.S. News & World Report and offers more than 225 programs of study. Tech grads leave with the least debt of all public universities in the state. In fact, based on total cost and alumni earnings, Tech provides students with the highest return on investment for any public university in Tennessee, according to PayScale.

Williamson County students and families can register to attend Tech to You by visiting www.tntech.edu/techtoyou.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email