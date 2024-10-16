ALDI Commits to Thanksgiving Prices Lower Than 2019

Oct. 16, 2024 — This holiday season, ALDI is offering its lowest-priced Thanksgiving basket in five years – a full meal for 10 people at less than $47.* With reports showing grocery prices are up 50% across the industry on hundreds of items compared to 2019,** shoppers will get welcome relief at ALDI on their favorite Thanksgiving fixings.

Throughout the Thanksgiving season, holiday hosts can shop ALDI for all the fresh ingredients and award-winning products they need to assemble a beautiful holiday feast. Coming in at less than $4.70 per person, the meal delivers on the traditional, crowd-pleasing favorites that guests crave without the sales, coupons, minimum purchase requirements, loyalty cards and other hoops required to save at traditional grocers. The ALDI Thanksgiving shopping list includes a Butterball turkey with spices, gravy, rolls, mac & cheese, stuffing – plus the ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.

“Every day at ALDI, we are focused on finding ways to deliver the lowest possible prices for our customers – and this Thanksgiving is no different,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI. “With 25% of U.S households now shopping ALDI, we know grocery prices are still top of mind for customers. We worked hard this Thanksgiving to deliver the best value and quality products so everyone can enjoy a traditional meal with family and friends without having to scale back.”

This inflation-busting holiday meal comes at a time when the popularity of ALDI is at an all-time high, and shopper demand is driving the retailer’s continued growth as it plans to open 800 stores over the next five years. Whether checking off a weekly grocery list or planning a holiday meal, ALDI is ready to earn the trust of new communities with shelves stocked with everything needed to satisfy families and impress guests.

Everything ALDI does, from using a quarter cart system and displaying products in their original boxes to having a smaller store footprint, helps customers save up to 40% on groceries compared to traditional grocery stores.*** For seven years running, ALDI has been recognized by the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index as #1 in Everyday Low Price,**** providing unmatched value for millions of customers who rely on ALDI for high quality products at the lowest possible prices.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability. In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us.

*Availability may vary by store location and is subject to change. Pricing valid 10/16/24 – 11/27/24. Assumes a 16lb Turkey.

Source: Aldi

