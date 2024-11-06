Tennessee State Parks Hosting Day After Thanksgiving Hikes

Get outside with Tennessee State Parks on Black Friday, November 29, 2024, for a post-holiday hike.

The Tennessee State Parks offers guided hikes for all ages and abilities, ranging from easy, peaceful strolls to rugged ramblings. Whether you’re eager to join a guided hike or embark on a self-guided adventure, the parks have something for everyone.

*Please remember, schedules and events are subject to change – contact the park or hike leader for more information or to confirm events.

Nearby hikes include:

Narrows of the Harpeth

9am – 10:30am

Meet at: 1254 Narrows of the Harpeth Rd, Kingston Springs

Join Ranger Sydni for Harpeth River State Park’s After Thanksgiving Hike at the Narrows of the Harpeth.

This will be a moderately difficult 1 mile hike through the historic and beautiful Narrows of the Harpeth.

More details here.

Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park

1pm – 2:30pm

Begins at Visitors Center, corner of 6th Ave N and Harrison St

This walk and tour is great for those interested in learning more about the park’s unique features and Tennessee history.

The tour begins at the Visitors’ Center, on the corner of 6th Ave N. and Harrison St., underneath the train bridge. The tour goes over monuments and memorials, including the state World War II Memorial, as well as discussing some of the quotes along our expansive Pathway of History. The tour continues down the geography side of the park, which highlights the nature and geology of Tennessee. The tour will conclude at the Visitors’ Center where the tour began.

Tours last around 75 minutes and cover approximately 1 mile around the park on paved surfaces.

Bledsoe Creek State Park

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Meet at: Visitor Center Back Porch

400 Zieglers Fort Rd, Gallatin

Enjoy the park and find new things to be thankful around Bledsoe Creek State Park. This hike will begin and end at the Visitor’s Center Back Porch. It will consist of mostly paved trails and a 0.10-mile section of unpaved trail for a total distance of 1 mile.

Dunbar Cave State Park

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

401 Old Dunbar Cave Rd, Clarksville

Come hike and learn about the rich cultural history at Dunbar Cave. Join Ranger Adam for a 2.75 mile loop hike to discover how the landscape has been altered by the various cultures that have utilized it throughout the centuries.

Find more hikes here.

