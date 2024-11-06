Nashville International Airport Welcomes Expanded Air Canada Service

Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA®, is excited to announce that Air Canada will expand its air service starting in the summer of 2025, strengthening BNA’s connectivity to Canada and beyond.

Beginning next summer, Air Canada will:

Introduce new seasonal service to Vancouver International Airport (YVR), with flights operating three times weekly. The first flight arrives May 1, 2025. This route is strategically timed to provide easy connections via Vancouver to destinations in Japan and Korea.

Increase service to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) to twice daily, up from four times weekly during the summer of 2024.

Maintain its year-round service to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) with two daily flights.

With these enhancements, Air Canada will provide the most daily flights of any Canadian airline at BNA, with seamless connectivity to over 145 global destinations across six continents.

“We’re thrilled to see Air Canada expand its offerings at BNA, which will further strengthen Nashville’s connections to major Canadian cities and the global destinations beyond,” said Doug Kreulen, President and CEO of Nashville International Airport. “This growth reflects the demand for direct travel between Nashville and Canada, whether for business or leisure, and we’re excited to support Air Canada’s continued investment in our community and region.”

“Air Canada is delighted to expand its Nashville services for next summer to become the largest Canadian carrier serving the city. We are adding a new, three-times weekly route from Vancouver and our Montreal flights will go twice-daily from four-times weekly, along with added capacity on our twice-daily Toronto service. For residents of Nashville and the region, this offers non-stop access to Canada’s three largest cities, known for outdoor activity, arts and culture, and food. They can also connect easily to our global network, meaning one-stop flights to over 145 compelling destinations across six continents, including to Japan and Korea through Vancouver. With U.S. customs pre-clearance in Canada, returning customers can save time and conveniently land in Nashville as if from a domestic U.S. trip,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, at Air Canada.

