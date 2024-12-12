Tennessee 2025 Football Schedule Dates Announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A season-opener versus Syracuse in Atlanta followed by Southeastern Conference home games against Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt highlight the 2025 Tennessee football schedule.

The league office unveiled the full slate of 2025 dates on the SEC Network Wednesday evening. Conference opponents are identical to 2024 with the game location flipped from what was played this season.

All four of the Volunteers’ non-conference games were previously announced. Tennessee opens the season in the Aflac Kickoff Game on Aug. 30 against Syracuse in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A Sept. 6 home opener versus East Tennessee State precedes the Vols’ SEC opener against Georgia on Sept. 13 in Neyland Stadium. It will be the earliest meeting between the two teams in 30 years since UT won 30-27 in Knoxville on Sept. 9, 1995.

A third straight home game against non-conference foe UAB on Sept. 20 is followed by Tennessee’s first road appearance of the year, a Sept. 27 matchup at Mississippi State. UT will make just its second appearance in Starkville since 2008 and first since Oct. 13, 2012.

The Vols return home to host Arkansas on Oct. 11, representing the Razorbacks’ first trip to Knoxville since 2015. Tennessee then plays back-to-back road games with its Alabama rivalry renewed in Tuscaloosa on the traditional Third Saturday in October (Oct. 18) followed by a Oct. 25 game against Kentucky in Lexington.

Three of the Vols’ four games during the month of November will be played in Neyland Stadium. For the first time since the double-overtime thriller on Sept. 12, 2015, Oklahoma visits Knoxville on Nov. 1. Tennessee’s final non-conference game is Nov. 15 against New Mexico State in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The Vols then travel to Gainesville to take on Florida on Nov. 22 in what will be the latest meeting between the two teams in the Swamp since the infamous Dec. 1, 2001, UT win. That contest was rescheduled after the events of 9/11.

Tennessee closes the regular season at home versus Vanderbilt on Nov. 29.

The 2025 schedule once again features two open dates. Tennessee will be idle on Oct. 4 and Nov. 8.

Fans can renew their 2025 season tickets at AllVols.com. Fans interested in joining the 2025 season ticket waiting list can fill out the season ticket interest form at UTsports.com/seasontickets.

The Volunteers carry 20 consecutive home sellouts into the 2025 campaign. Tennessee drew a combined 713,405 fans in Neyland Stadium in 2024, which ranked sixth in the FBS and third in the SEC.

2025 Tennessee Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Location

Aug. 30, vs. Syracuse, Atlanta, Ga. (Aflac Kickoff Game)

Sept. 6, EAST TENNESSEE STATE, KNOXVILLE

Sept. 13, GEORGIA*, KNOXVILLE

Sept. 20, UAB, KNOXVILLE

Sept. 27, at Mississippi State*, Starkville, Miss.

Oct. 11, ARKANSAS*, KNOXVILLE

Oct. 18, at Alabama*, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Oct. 25, at Kentucky*, Lexington, Ky.

Nov. 1, OKLAHOMA*, KNOXVILLE

Nov. 15, NEW MEXICO STATE, KNOXVILLE

Nov. 22, at Florida*, Gainesville, Fla.

Nov. 29, VANDERBILT*, KNOXVILLE

Source: UT Sports

