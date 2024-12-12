Meridian Cool Springs Welcomes Two New Businesses

Meridian Cool Springs, the mixed-use district off Carothers Parkway, continues to grow with the addition of Alloy Personal Training and First National Bank of Middle Tennessee. These additions advance Boyle Investment Co.’s mission to create a thriving destination that meets the evolving needs of businesses and the community alike.

Alloy Personal Training is currently welcoming clients to its first Franklin location. For more than 30 years, Alloy has combined cutting-edge science with real, in-the-trenches experience for the maximum fitness results in the least amount of time. Located at 1175 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 112 (near Cajun Steamer), Alloy invites people of all fitness levels to take advantage of their customized personal training system.

“We’re thrilled to bring Alloy Personal Training to Franklin with our first location at Meridian Cool Springs,” said Garrett Ruffin, owner of Alloy Cool Springs. “This location offers excellent convenience and accessibility for busy professionals and families, making it easier than ever for them to experience what we do at Alloy. We genuinely love our community and are excited to introduce Williamson County to our unique and superior approach to small group personal training.”

First National Bank of Middle Tennessee (FNBMT) is a community bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, with more than 150 years of community banking and service. FNBMT provides communities with full-service personal and business banking products and services, mortgage banking services and many other products offered by financial institutions. The bank is currently serving customers at its newest full-service location at 1175 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 114, and will have a grand opening on December 10, 2024.

“We’re excited to expand our reach with this new location at Meridian Cool Springs and to be a part of the Franklin and Williamson County community,” said Pieter van Vuuren, President and CEO of First National Bank of Middle Tennessee. “Serving Middle Tennessee has always been our mission, and this new branch allows us to bring our commitment to personalized, community-focused banking even closer to Franklin’s residents and businesses. We look forward to building strong relationships here and supporting the financial growth of this vibrant area.”

Both additions come during a period of evolution for Meridian Cool Springs. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream recently opened near the district’s entrance at Meridian Boulevard and Carothers Parkway. The beloved ice cream shop is dishing out more than 48 fresh flavors across from the future home of Little Hats Italian Market, which is expected to open in early 2025. The two eateries are connected by a 5,000-square-foot public green space called The Green.

To be the first to know about exciting news and upcoming events, follow Meridian Cool Springs on Instagram or visit meridiancoolsprings.com.

