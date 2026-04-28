The Band of Heathens to Headline FiftyForward’s Older Americans Month Celebration in Nashville

FiftyForward, Middle Tennessee’s leading resource for adults 50 and older, announced that Austin-based The Band of Heathens will headline its annual Older Americans Month celebration on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at City Winery Nashville. The evening, billed as An Evening of Song & Celebration, will bring together community members, civic leaders, and supporters for live music, dinner, and tributes to older adults.

The May 14 event also marks FiftyForward’s 70th anniversary. Founded in 1956, the organization is celebrating seven decades of serving and supporting older adults across Middle Tennessee.

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“This year is especially meaningful as we reflect on how we came to be, honor those whose vision shaped our organization, and celebrate the people who make FiftyForward what it is today,” says Sallie Hussey, CEO of FiftyForward. “There’s no better way to mark this milestone than by recognizing older adults during Older Americans Month. Having The Band of Heathens join us makes the evening even more special. We want every person in that room to feel seen, celebrated, and truly appreciated.”

The Band of Heathens has spent more than two decades blending country, rock, and soul into a signature Americana sound, including the platinum-certified hit “Hurricane.” The band is currently on tour supporting their new album Country Sides, which recently hit #1 on the Americana Radio Chart.

General Admission $175

Gold Circle Seating $300

Available at fiftyforward.org/special-events/oam-celebration

Valet parking and shuttle service provided

Observed every May by the Administration for Community Living, Older Americans Month honors the contributions of older adults and highlights resources that support healthy aging. The 2026 theme, Champion Your Health, highlights prevention, wellness, and making informed choices, principles that align with FiftyForward’s mission to support healthy, engaged aging.