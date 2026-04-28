Franklin Police Department Celebrates K-9 Koby’s Two Years Of Service And Flex Unit Success

For the past two years, Franklin Police K-9 Koby has been taking a bite out of crime, playing a key role in removing illegal drugs from the streets and supporting the department’s proactive enforcement efforts through the FLEX Unit.

Since joining the department in April 2024, the chocolate Labrador Retriever and his handler, FLEX Officer Connor Jones, have been deployed more than 50 times, leading to the seizure of approximately 18 pounds of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. Additionally, Koby’s deployments have led to the seizure of drug paraphernalia, like scales and pipes, and four illegally possessed firearms.

The FLEX Unit continues to be a driving force behind these successes, focusing on targeted enforcement, intelligence-led policing, and community safety initiatives.

“Our FLEX Unit is doing an outstanding job identifying and addressing criminal activity before it impacts our neighborhoods,” said FLEX Lieutenant Bobby Dilworth. “K-9 Koby has become an invaluable asset to our team. His work alongside Officer Jones has led to significant drug seizures and has made our community safer.”

Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner praised both Koby and the FLEX Unit for their dedication and results.

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“In just two years, K-9 Koby has made a tremendous impact on our department and our community,” said Faulkner. “The FLEX Unit continues to demonstrate what proactive, focused policing can accomplish. Their commitment to protecting the citizens of Franklin and keeping dangerous drugs off our streets is unwavering, and we are incredibly proud of their work.”