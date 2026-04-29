17th Annual Darius & Friends Returns to The Ryman

Multi-time Diamond-certified superstar Darius Rucker returns to the historicRyman Auditoriumon Monday, June 1 for his 17th annual “Darius and Friends” concert benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. The event, which unofficially kicks off the week of CMA Fest in downtown Nashville and has raised more than $5.1 million to date, will feature a surprise all-star roster of friends as has become tradition at the annual celebration.

Rucker, who has always prioritized philanthropic work throughout his career, made a commitment to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital nearly two decades ago after taking an inspiring tour of the hospital in 2008. Through this meaningful experience, Rucker learned how St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

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Rucker’s effort has since become an annual tradition, with the Tennessean celebrating last year’s show as “a night of old favorites and new music delivered by both seasoned and fresh faces from the music industry.”

Friends performing with Rucker in past years have included Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Dan + Shay, Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson, Jelly Roll, Charles Kelley of Lady A, Ashley McBryde, A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Megan Moroney, Brad Paisley, Kenny Rogers, Tommy Thayer of KISS and Morgan Wallen, among many others.

Tickets to the 17th annual “Darius and Friends” benefit concert start at $69 with VIP package options up to $249 via AXS.com. Pre-sale access begins this Wednesday, April 29 at 10 a.m. CT, with tickets on sale to the public this Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. CT. The event is made possible with support from generous sponsors AMD and The Law Office of Jennifer McCoy.

For more information, visit DariusRucker.com