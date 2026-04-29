What’s Coming to Tubi in May 2026

Tubi is celebrating the summer kickoff with a massive May 2026 lineup featuring blockbuster action films, Oscar winners, and exclusive sports programming tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The free streaming service is adding hundreds of titles across every genre, including three new Tubi Originals and groundbreaking live sports coverage. More Entertainment News
Tubi Originals
Destination World Cup 2026 (Premiering April 30) – This six-part docuseries follows three football stars as they chase their spot in the 2026 World Cup. Weston McKennie, Marc Cucurella, and Harry Wilson share their journeys to the global stage with weekly episodes airing exclusively on Tubi.
The Fast Lane (Premiering May 3) – Tubi revs up for the 2026 Formula 1 season on Apple TV with creator-led live altcasts. YouTuber Michelle Khare and co-host Jeremiah Burton team with F1 expert Scott Mansell beginning with the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 3rd.
Twenty Twenty Six Starring Hugh Bonneville (May 1) – The hilarious soccer satire from the BBC lands on Tubi. Hugh Bonneville returns as Ian Fletcher, who previously led London’s Olympic Games in Twenty Twelve and served as Head of Values at the BBC in W1A. Now he’s heading to Miami to join the Twenty Twenty Six Oversight Team for the biggest World Cup ever, hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico with 48 countries and 16 venues. What could possibly go wrong?
The Battle for Castle Itter (May 1) – A ragtag unit of U.S. troops clash with the French elites they were sent to rescue until SS forces surrounding the prison castle force them to unite in this action thriller.
Give Me Back My Baby (May 8) – When a couple chooses a surrogate for their baby, they unknowingly open the door to an obsession that could cost them everything.
I Didn’t Do It (May 22) – A detective rejects the claim that his daughter took her own life, chasing deadly secrets that lead to baffling questions and shocking truths.
Series Spotlight
24: Legacy
American Crime
Angel
Colony
Cow And Chicken
Evil Con Carne
Static Shock
Terra Nova
The Addams Family (Animated)
The Incredible Hulk
The Jeff Foxworthy Show (May 15)
Action
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
2012
Broken Arrow
Casino Royale (2006)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Face/Off
Faster
Hancock
Hard Target
Jack Reacher
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
Kiss Of The Dragon
Kung Fu Hustle
Lokah Chapter One: Chandra
No Time To Die
San Andreas
Stealth
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows
The A-Team
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
The Bricklayer (May 29)
The Legend Of Zorro (2005)
The Mask Of Zorro
The Mechanic
Art House
Beau Is Afraid
Broker (May 25)
Climax
Earth Mama
First Cow
Ginger & Rosa
How I Live Now (May 24)
In Fabric
Janet Planet
Krisha
Priscilla
Skate Kitchen
Stars At Noon
The Humans
The Hunt (2012)
The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus
The Lovers
The Souvenir: Part II
Tuesday
Under The Silver Lake
When You Finish Saving The World
Wander Darkly (May 10)
You Hurt My Feelings
Black Cinema
All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
Breakin’ All The Rules
First Sunday
Harlem Nights
How To Be A Player
Love & Basketball
Night School
Our Family Wedding
Slice
Soul Food
Stomp The Yard
The Cookout
The Golden Child
The Perfect Guy
The Sixth Man
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
Waiting To Exhale
Comedy
American Ultra
Clue
Corner Office
Eurotrip
Everybody Wants Some!!
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Jack And Jill
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Licorice Pizza
Life After Beth
Mississippi Grind
Never Goin’ Back
Reunion (2024) (May 14)
Rough Night
Sausage Party (2016)
Serial Mom
Shanghai Noon
Shaolin Soccer
Steel Magnolias (1989)
Support The Girls (May 24)
The Big Year
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Brothers Grimsby
The Girl Next Door
The Heat (2013)
The Mask
The Perfect Score
Year One
Drama
Big Eyes
Brothers
Cake (2014)
Creed
Creed II
Creed III
Flags Of Our Fathers
Fury
Gladiator
Midway (2019)
Past Lives
Pearl Harbor
Spotlight (May 4)
The Farewell
The Help (2011)
The Kill Team
The Woman King (May 13)
We Were Soldiers
White Squall
Documentary
De Palma
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind
Oasis: Supersonic
Occupied City
Open Wide
Stop Making Sense
The Sixth
Horror
American Carnage
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Cell
Don’t Breathe
Green Room
Hannibal (2001)
Happy Death Day 2U
Hereditary
House At The End Of The Street
Lake Placid
Let The Right One In (May 28)
Mama
Misery
Silent Hill
The Dead Zone
The Final Girls
The Inhabitant
The Invitation (2022)
The Mist
Kids & Family
Aliens In The Attic
Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)
Epic
Flushed Away
Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs
Journey To The Center Of The Earth
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Peter Rabbit (2018)
Rebound
Rio 2
Rugrats In Paris: The Movie
RV (2006)
The Angry Birds Movie
The Book Of Life
Romance
Beautiful Disaster (May 18)
Beautiful Wedding (May 18)
Edward Scissorhands
I Want You Back
First Love (May 18)
Practical Magic
The Wedding Date
The Words
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Babylon A.D.
Battlefield Earth
Conan The Barbarian (1982)
Conan The Destroyer
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
Equals
Predators
Push
Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes
Star Trek (2009)
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek Into Darkness
The 6th Day
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Predator
Thriller
7500 (2019)
A Civil Action
Breaking In
The Bank Job
Collateral
Cop Land
Eagle Eye
Good Time
Heat
In The Line Of Fire
Law Abiding Citizen
No Country For Old Men
Obsessed
Paradise Highway
Snake Eyes
The Rainmaker
The Silence Of The Lambs
The Voyeurs
Training Day
Wrath Of Man
Western
A Fistful Of Dollars
Bad Girls (1994)
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid
For A Few Dollars More
Slow West
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Horse Whisperer
The Old Way (May 7)
Tombstone
True Grit (1969)
True Grit (2010)
All titles begin streaming May 1, 2026 unless otherwise noted. As always, everything on Tubi is completely free with ads.
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