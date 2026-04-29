What’s Coming to Tubi in May 2026

Tubi is celebrating the summer kickoff with a massive May 2026 lineup featuring blockbuster action films, Oscar winners, and exclusive sports programming tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The free streaming service is adding hundreds of titles across every genre, including three new Tubi Originals and groundbreaking live sports coverage. More Entertainment News

Tubi Originals

Destination World Cup 2026 (Premiering April 30) – This six-part docuseries follows three football stars as they chase their spot in the 2026 World Cup. Weston McKennie, Marc Cucurella, and Harry Wilson share their journeys to the global stage with weekly episodes airing exclusively on Tubi.

The Fast Lane (Premiering May 3) – Tubi revs up for the 2026 Formula 1 season on Apple TV with creator-led live altcasts. YouTuber Michelle Khare and co-host Jeremiah Burton team with F1 expert Scott Mansell beginning with the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 3rd.

Twenty Twenty Six Starring Hugh Bonneville (May 1) – The hilarious soccer satire from the BBC lands on Tubi. Hugh Bonneville returns as Ian Fletcher, who previously led London’s Olympic Games in Twenty Twelve and served as Head of Values at the BBC in W1A. Now he’s heading to Miami to join the Twenty Twenty Six Oversight Team for the biggest World Cup ever, hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico with 48 countries and 16 venues. What could possibly go wrong?

The Battle for Castle Itter (May 1) – A ragtag unit of U.S. troops clash with the French elites they were sent to rescue until SS forces surrounding the prison castle force them to unite in this action thriller.

Give Me Back My Baby (May 8) – When a couple chooses a surrogate for their baby, they unknowingly open the door to an obsession that could cost them everything.

I Didn’t Do It (May 22) – A detective rejects the claim that his daughter took her own life, chasing deadly secrets that lead to baffling questions and shocking truths.

Series Spotlight

24: Legacy

American Crime

Angel

Colony

Cow And Chicken

Evil Con Carne

Static Shock

Terra Nova

The Addams Family (Animated)

The Incredible Hulk

The Jeff Foxworthy Show (May 15)

Action

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

2012

Broken Arrow

Casino Royale (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Face/Off

Faster

Hancock

Hard Target

Jack Reacher

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

Kiss Of The Dragon

Kung Fu Hustle

Lokah Chapter One: Chandra

No Time To Die

San Andreas

Stealth

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows

The A-Team

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day

The Bricklayer (May 29)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Mask Of Zorro

The Mechanic

Art House

Beau Is Afraid

Broker (May 25)

Climax

Earth Mama

First Cow

Ginger & Rosa

How I Live Now (May 24)

In Fabric

Janet Planet

Krisha

Priscilla

Skate Kitchen

Stars At Noon

The Humans

The Hunt (2012)

The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus

The Lovers

The Souvenir: Part II

Tuesday

Under The Silver Lake

When You Finish Saving The World

Wander Darkly (May 10)

You Hurt My Feelings

Black Cinema

All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt

Breakin’ All The Rules

First Sunday

Harlem Nights

How To Be A Player

Love & Basketball

Night School

Our Family Wedding

Slice

Soul Food

Stomp The Yard

The Cookout

The Golden Child

The Perfect Guy

The Sixth Man

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Waiting To Exhale

Comedy

American Ultra

Clue

Corner Office

Eurotrip

Everybody Wants Some!!

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Jack And Jill

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Licorice Pizza

Life After Beth

Mississippi Grind

Never Goin’ Back

Reunion (2024) (May 14)

Rough Night

Sausage Party (2016)

Serial Mom

Shanghai Noon

Shaolin Soccer

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Support The Girls (May 24)

The Big Year

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Brothers Grimsby

The Girl Next Door

The Heat (2013)

The Mask

The Perfect Score

Year One

Drama

Big Eyes

Brothers

Cake (2014)

Creed

Creed II

Creed III

Flags Of Our Fathers

Fury

Gladiator

Midway (2019)

Past Lives

Pearl Harbor

Spotlight (May 4)

The Farewell

The Help (2011)

The Kill Team

The Woman King (May 13)

We Were Soldiers

White Squall

Documentary

De Palma

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind

Oasis: Supersonic

Occupied City

Open Wide

Stop Making Sense

The Sixth

Horror

American Carnage

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Cell

Don’t Breathe

Green Room

Hannibal (2001)

Happy Death Day 2U

Hereditary

House At The End Of The Street

Lake Placid

Let The Right One In (May 28)

Mama

Misery

Silent Hill

The Dead Zone

The Final Girls

The Inhabitant

The Invitation (2022)

The Mist

Kids & Family

Aliens In The Attic

Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

Epic

Flushed Away

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs

Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Rebound

Rio 2

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie

RV (2006)

The Angry Birds Movie

The Book Of Life

Romance

Beautiful Disaster (May 18)

Beautiful Wedding (May 18)

Edward Scissorhands

I Want You Back

First Love (May 18)

Practical Magic

The Wedding Date

The Words

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Babylon A.D.

Battlefield Earth

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Conan The Destroyer

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes

Equals

Predators

Push

Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek Into Darkness

The 6th Day

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Predator

Thriller

7500 (2019)

A Civil Action

Breaking In

The Bank Job

Collateral

Cop Land

Eagle Eye

Good Time

Heat

In The Line Of Fire

Law Abiding Citizen

No Country For Old Men

Obsessed

Paradise Highway

Snake Eyes

The Rainmaker

The Silence Of The Lambs

The Voyeurs

Training Day

Wrath Of Man

Western

A Fistful Of Dollars

Bad Girls (1994)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid

For A Few Dollars More

Slow West

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Horse Whisperer

The Old Way (May 7)

Tombstone

True Grit (1969)

True Grit (2010)

All titles begin streaming May 1, 2026 unless otherwise noted. As always, everything on Tubi is completely free with ads.